AMA locks up church in Korle Gonno for building without permit

AMA official writing the 'Stop Work' order

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has locked up the premises of the Covenant Faith Chapel International and served notice to its head pastor to halt construction and produce permit or face sanctions.

The church which is located opposite the Ghana Muslim Mission Headquarters on the Old Winneba Road was locked up on Wednesday when a team of building inspectors and a task force led by the Director of the Ablekuma South Sub Metro, Mrs Mercy Odoi embarked on an inspection exercise of buildings under construction without a permit.



According to the Sub Metro Director, the developer had been advised upon a series of engagements to secure a permit before embarking on any construction but all efforts had fallen on deaf ears hence the action of the team to lock up the premises to compel the developer to acquire a building permit.



“We have been here several times but the main gate is always locked… The wall had been raised to the extent that you could not see what is going on in there but upon investigation, we realised they were working hence the action,” she said.



She emphasised that the Assembly was mandated to conduct sporadic inspections on new and existing buildings, ensure that developers adhere to safety requirements and construct in accordance with the building code and bylaws.

She noted that the inspections help the Assembly to determine whether developers had the “requisite documentation, permits and approval for the construction,” stressing that in the case of the Church they had no permits hence the locking and final stop work notice.



She warned developers to acquire building permits from the Assembly before embarking on any construction work in the metropolis to avoid sanctions.



She also urged Churches to complied with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Law, Act 490 and the Local Government Law, Act 462, which enjoins them to obtain licenses before operating.