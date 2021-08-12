AMA, other assemblies donate food items to Ga Traditional Council for Homowo

The items included bags of maize, palm fruits, drums of palm oil, cartons of assorted drinks

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) together, with its sister assemblies within the Greater Accra Region, has donated food items to the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) ahead of the Homowo Festival celebrations.

The items were bags of maize, palm fruits, drums of palm oil, cartons of assorted drinks as well as packs of bottled water and an undisclosed amount of money.



Present at the event were Municipal Chief Executives of the Ablekuma West, Central, North, Weija-Gbawe, Ga South, Ayawaso East, Municipal Assemblies.



Also present were the Sub metropolitan district chairman of Ashiedu keteke; Seth Ntow Annan, a former member of Korle klottey, Hon Nii Adu Mantey, Former Ambassador to Canada, His Excellency Nii Ayikoi Otoo, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP; Divine Otoo Agorhum.

However, the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council is calling for maximum security protection for its people as they prepare to celebrate the 2021 Homowo festival.



According to the traditional leaders, recent chieftaincy issues in the area and some parts of Accra require that the national security and the police keep an eagle eye on happenings in the area for peace to reign.