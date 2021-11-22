AMA solicits inputs on how to make Accra safe

Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has organised a one-day joint review and planning meeting with the Business Community, State-Owned Enterprises and Public Corporations in the metropolis.

The programme which was held on Wednesday at the Accra City Hall under the theme: “Sustaining Businesses and Enhancing Service Delivery Beyond COVID”, sought to among other things discuss the impact of COVID -19 on businesses and organisations as well as solicit inputs on how to make Accra safe and improve the quality of life of citizens.



Speaking at the event, the Head of Development Planning Unit of the AMA, Mr Richard Kwame Oduro, stated that the engagement was to afford stakeholders the opportunity to know at first hand the activities of the Assembly, in supporting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises during the COVID period.



He assured the business community that the Assembly would continue to support them by ensuring that they operate in a free and business-friendly environment to promote commercial growth within the city in accordance with its bye-laws.



Mr Julius Azumah, a Director of Administration at the AMA, in a presentation stated that the declaration of Accra as one of the major hotspot for the transmission of the coronavirus in Ghana had dire consequences on the City’s economic stability, governance – service delivery, financial system (Revenue Mobilization) and social structure.



This he said necessitated the rollout of preventive and support measures with assistance from central government as well as social responsibility oriented entities to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 on businesses in the metropolis.



Some of these measures he said include the provision of handwashing facilities, nose masks among others to market centres in the city.

He also used the opportunity to urge all stakeholders to continue to adhere to the established COVID protocols to ensure that the city was safe for all.



The Metro Director of Health Services, Dr Esi Therson-Cofie in a presentation made on her behalf disclosed that a total of 40,563 people had been fully vaccinated in AMA representing 12 per cent of a target population of 309,418.



She attributed the low patronage of COVID vaccines to the incomplete or wrong contact details of persons who had contact with COVID-19 patients and inadequate transport means to reach these persons.



She urged residents to continue to adhere to the preventive protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.



Representatives from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Water Company and Ghana Enterprise Agency also gave a presentation on activities of their various outfits during this pandemic and how they were supporting the business community.



Also in attendance were some assembly members, the leadership of various markets in the city and other representatives of stakeholders in the formal and informal sector.