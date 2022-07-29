AMA supports Lante Djan We with food items ahead of Homowo festival

Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey and other during the donation

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

A delegation from Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), led by its Chief Executive, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has presented food items to the people of Lante Djan We in Accra ahead of the celebration of the Homowo festival.

The items are 6 bags of maize, 6 gallons of palm oil, one carton of schnapps, one carton of castle bridge, two bottles of Black Label, five crates of beer, Guinness, soft drinks, as well as 20 packs of bottled water, and an undisclosed amount of money.



The Lante Djan We Homowo which comes off on Saturday 30th July 2022 begins the celebration of the harvest festival celebrated by the Ga people from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



Speaking at a brief event at the Lante Djan We stool house in Jamestown the AMA boss said the presentation of the items forms part of the government's support to the chiefs and the people of Lante Djan We towards the festival.



She used the opportunity to call for unity among the people to ensure a peaceful celebration before, during and after the festivities.



She also reiterated the government's commitment to keeping the city clean and making Accra the cleanest citing the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative, championed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Henry Quartey as some measures being undertaken.

“I would like to humbly plead with all the chiefs and members of the Ga Mashie community to help us in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by keeping our frontages clean... I urge you all to come together as one people and make this year's Homowo celebration a memorable one,” she said.



Nii Lantei Otanka II, the Lante Djan We Mantse, who received the items expressed gratitude to the government and the AMA for their kind gesture and assured of a peaceful festival.



The Homowo festival recounts the migration of Ga’s and reveals their agricultural success in their new settlement.



According to history, a severe famine broke out among the Ga people during their migration to present-day Accra which inspired them to embark on massive food production exercises which eventually yielded them a bumper harvest hence the Homowo festival.