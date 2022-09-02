0
AMA to embark on clean-up exercise on September 3

Accra Metropolitan Assembly1 The Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA)

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

As part of continuing efforts to keep the city clean, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform the general public that there will be a massive clean-up exercise within its jurisdiction (Ashiedu-Keteke, Ablekuma South, and Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan Districts) on Saturday, 3rd September 2022.

Towards this end, all shops, markets, and other business entities within the jurisdiction of the AMA are expected to be closed from 6am to 10am to make way for the exercise.

The Assembly is urging all residents, corporate entities, traders, and shop owners to comply with the directive and participate fully in the exercise to ensure a clean city in accordance with the AMA Sanitation Bye-law 2017 and the Operation Clean Your Frontage Bye-law which will be strictly enforced by Environmental Health Officers (‘Saman Saman’).

The general public’s maximum cooperation is being solicited to ensure a clean city where we can live in and love it!

