AMA to retool security unit to enhance operations – Mayor

Elizabeth Sackey is the Accra Mayor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has assured personnel of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s Security Unit of her commitment to providing the necessary tools and logistics to enhance their efficiency and service delivery.

Speaking on Thursday at a staff durbar for personnel of the Metro Security Unit held at the forecourt of the Accra City Hall, Mayor Sackey admonished the staff of the unit to give their best despite the numerous challenges they were faced with, assuring them of better days ahead.



In the company of some members of management, she echoed the need for the unit to exhibit a high sense of professionalism stressing that their role as frontline staff demands such qualities to boost public confidence in the institution.



She urged them to continuously adhere to the COVID-19 Safety Protocols and emphasised that they should be advocates where ever they find themselves.



The Mayor of Accra also used the opportunity to introduce the new Security Coordinator, Retired Chief Inspector Baffour Kyei Adams who is expected to take over from Joseph Okai, popularly known as Chief Okai who is on retirement.

Retired Chief Inspector Baffour Kyei Adams who has over 35 years of experience in Policing in remark pledged his commitment to ensuring the effective enforcement of security measures in the Metropolis and the Assembly.



He called for the support and cooperation of all Metro Guards and task forces to help improve upon the standard and ensure a high level of security.



The Metro Security Unit comprises City Guards, a Task Force popularly referred to as ‘Abaayee’ and some police officers.