APEC honours NAPO for his outstanding role in the development of education

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh being honoured as the ‘Educational Icon of Ashanti’

Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

The Ashanti Association of Past Executives and Coordinators (APEC) has honoured the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his outstanding role in championing the development of education in the Ashanti region and Ghana.

He was honoured as the ‘Educational Icon of Ashanti’, awarded with a plaque, a citation, and dressed with an African traditional cloth, Kente, to symbolise ‘King of Education’.



The honorary event took place during the maiden edition of the Ashanti APEC Excellence Awards, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Saturday, November 27, 2021.



The awards were aimed at recognising and awarding individuals whose lives and contributions have had positive impacts on individuals and society as a whole.



The event, under the theme “Celebrating Educational Inspiration and Leadership; Igniting Service to Ashanti and Ghana”, was well attended by Members of Parliaments (MPs), MMDCEs, government officials, APEC members, students, and the general public.



The Ashanti Association of Past Executives and Coordinators (APEC) is a KNUST-based nongovernmental organisation that gives free training, mentorship, and counselling to students to help them realise their potentials.

In a citation, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, was honoured for “the conspicuous gallantry and tenacity at the face of numerous challenges encountered in the line of duty as the Minister of Education for the last four years.”



“Your achievements of establishing Free-SHS, Teachers and nurses Trainees allowances, Colleges of Education now running a 4-year bachelor of education programme; restored allowances also paid to Arabic and Islamic instructors under the national volunteer service programme, teacher recruitment, etc.,” the citation read.



The citation concluded, “we acknowledged your impact and the differences you made in the education sector and confer on you this citation on this day; 27th November 2021.”



In his appreciation speech, Dr. Hon Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, humbly thanked the executives and organisers of the event for the honour done him for recognizing his efforts and admitted that the award has put pressure on him to do more at his new base (Energy Ministry).



“We work in public service to add value to public service not necessarily to seek recognition. We receive recognition from local, national, and international bodies but when you start receiving recognition from those you are striving so much for, it means that whatever we are doing, people are watching and that we should set good examples and be mentors to the future,” he humbly said.





Concerning APEC, NAPO commended the executives for such an event, and believed, their roles of training and mentorship, will continue to guide students and help them to realise their hidden potentials.



“It is my hope and prayer that you continue in this direction and help build the nation of confidence, with the right attitudes to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” NAPO added.



He used the occasion to advise leaders to work hard without expecting an award or recognition, to be truthful, honest, love teamwork and collaboration, and that “will surely determine how successful one becomes and successes are crowned with recognitions and awards.”