APM Ghana calls on frontliners at Ridge Hospital and supports the ICU with PPE’s

Africa Partners Medical Ghana, an offshoot of Africa Partners Medical a U.S.A based Non-Profit organisation which began in 2002, on Monday, 7th June, 2021 officially launched their Ghana highly patronised and expertly coordinated training sessions for all Health Workers across the country for the year.

Africa Partners Medical Partners Ghana whose work is to build capacity for improved healthcare in Ghana, through services and training that primarily focuses on practical exposure of health workers to techniques and methods high medical care obtained in more advanced economies of the world has been in existence to help reshape the narrative. We believe that a well-educated frontliner who has adequate skills and technique can save more lives which can go a long way to reduce disability, morbidity and mortality in Ghana.







APMG, a registered NGO in Ghana also believes that the non-core staff of hospitals should be trained. In that vein it is expedient to state that our training has been extended to offer the opportunity to Non-healthcare workers to acquire training to assist medical emergency teams as rescuers.



During the presentation of the items, the Board Chair, Dr Charles Tsegah



"the organisation is here to partner in the provision of quality tailor-made health education programs and medical equipment donations to help prevent needless deaths in the country"

According to the Acting PRO, RN Sarah Yaa Yeboah Danquah , the NGO apart from APMG donating medical equipments and supplies totalling over 750,000USD, it began 2021 at the height of the pandemic has by donating Covid Relief packs and already we have donated PPEs to some frontliners (Nurses and Physicians) in the Intensive Care Units in all our regional hospitals and hoping to do more till every healthcare worker is covered in Ghana.



Speaking to the Media on the 2021 Training for Healthcare Givers across Ghana, which began at KNUST, “APMG will be having series of training for all health workers (NMC, AHC, MDC) across the country, these trainings will be more practical which will go a long way to improve healthcare for Ghanaians and help our health workers to receive continue professional development and earn CPD credit points in other to build them up to be more equipped with life-saving skills in reducing mortality, Sudden death etc. The training commenced on the 8th of June and will continue through to September 7th, 2021” the PRO continued.



The Medical Director of Ridge Hospital Dr. Srofenyo Emmanuel called on Corporate Bodies, Government and Non-Governmental Bodies to sponsor or support a healthcarer to receive training, in order to help in the fight against high increased mortality and curbing needless deaths which could have been avoided should the frontliner had received basic skills to handle emergencies.



Ghana Healthcare Professionals, Africa Partners Medicals and Africa Partners Medical Ghana are donors of the PPEs to the ICUs Doctors and Nurses across the country.