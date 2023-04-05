ARCC serves medical doctors, government workers eviction notice over Otumfuo’s lands

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Medical Doctors, government workers occupying government bungalows served eviction notice by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) following release of lands their bungalows occupy back to Otumfuo.

According to sources, the medical doctors are threatening to leave the region enmass if the eviction notice is carried through.



The doctors explained that the current economic crisis makes it practically impossible to find private accommodations.



Some of the doctors Starr News understands used their own funds to renovate the bungalows allocated to them.



“These were rightly allocated bungalows some of which we had to use our own money to renovate”



“How can you evict hard working workers like common criminals?”

“All doctors will be forced to leave the region or stop work if this is carried out especially in these hard times,” one senior medical officer told Starr News on condition of anonymity.



The eviction notice indicated that the directive was sanctioned by the Regional Minister with reference to letter no EA 67/01A 18TH May, 2022 from the Regional Coordinating Council and issue to all Public Institutions.



“…Government in respect of Redevelopment of Sector 18 of Kumasi and to inform all occupants of government bungalows within the area that lands have eventually been taken over by the Golden Stool” portion of the eviction notice signed on behalf of the Regional Minister by Chief Director, Emelia Ayebeng Botchway stated.



