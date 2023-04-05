3
Menu
News

ARCC serves medical doctors, government workers eviction notice over Otumfuo’s lands

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II 3tdhd.png Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Medical Doctors, government workers occupying government bungalows served eviction notice by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) following release of lands their bungalows occupy back to Otumfuo.

According to sources, the medical doctors are threatening to leave the region enmass if the eviction notice is carried through.

The doctors explained that the current economic crisis makes it practically impossible to find private accommodations.

Some of the doctors Starr News understands used their own funds to renovate the bungalows allocated to them.

“These were rightly allocated bungalows some of which we had to use our own money to renovate”

“How can you evict hard working workers like common criminals?”

“All doctors will be forced to leave the region or stop work if this is carried out especially in these hard times,” one senior medical officer told Starr News on condition of anonymity.

The eviction notice indicated that the directive was sanctioned by the Regional Minister with reference to letter no EA 67/01A 18TH May, 2022 from the Regional Coordinating Council and issue to all Public Institutions.

“…Government in respect of Redevelopment of Sector 18 of Kumasi and to inform all occupants of government bungalows within the area that lands have eventually been taken over by the Golden Stool” portion of the eviction notice signed on behalf of the Regional Minister by Chief Director, Emelia Ayebeng Botchway stated.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha