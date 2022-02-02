ASA Savings & Loans supports 10 students with GH¢5,000 scholarship package

The scholarship was given by ASA Savings and Loans as part of its CSR

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

Ten (10) selected students have received a scholarship package worth GH¢5,000 to support their education.

The beneficiaries are primary and Junior High School students in the Central Region.



The scholarship was given by ASA Savings and Loans as part of its corporate social reasonability activities.



The beneficiary students received GH¢500 each.



Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Safiul Alam, Area Manager of Swedru Business Centre, ASA Savings and Loans, said the move was a way of giving back to society and a contribution to the development of education.



The 10 students, he noted, are academically brilliant, but financially handicapped, hence the intervention.

“As a business, we need a vibrant and sound environment to succeed, and it is therefore imperative that we support the development of the community through education, which is a key variable in the development bracket.”



The Branch Manager of Swedru Business Centre, Selina Brown noted that the covid-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on businesses and as a caring company, they resolved to cushion their clients.



“Besides, the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses has affected our clients, hence the need to cushion them to revive their businesses and homes,” she stated.



One of the beneficiary’s parents showered praises on ASA Savings and Loans for its benevolence and urged other banks and financial institutions to emulate the example.



“This scholarship demonstrates that they are not only interested in doing business to make a profit, but they also have the welfare of our families at heart. God bless this company to continue to flourish in the banking space,” the mother of the beneficiary stated.