ASA Savings and Loans Ltd offers free health screening for customers at Lapaz Business Centre

Source: SPONSORED

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Thursday, June 16, 2022, held a free medical health screening exercise at the Lapaz Business Centre close to the 'Abrante3' overpass for customers and community members.

The free medical health screening exercise costing close to GHS5,000 was executed by Modern Care Clinic with over 100 people benefiting.



Medical officers from the clinic tested the beneficiaries for Blood pressure, Hepatitis B, and also checked their sugar Levels.



In addition to breast cancer screening, the beneficiaries were advised on malaria prevention and educated on the need to prioritise their health by Dr Abdul Rahman, the Manager of Modern Care Clinic.



Speaking to the press, the Branch Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Lapaz Business Centre, Mrs Cynthia Emefa Appiah said the exercise is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



She stated that “Today we are having a health screening for all our members and even people around the vicinity.”

Mrs Cynthia Emefa Appiah added, “We have paid for everything. Medication is given to them after everything. You get checked, you go to the lab and then you get the medication. It’s all free.”



On her part, Madam Zalia Alhassan, the Area Manager of the Lapaz Business Centre shared that the exercise is a continuation of several activities ASA Savings and Loans Ltd is doing as a way to give back to society.



She stressed that more activities by way of CSR activities will be rolled out in the future.



“This is a continuation of what we have been doing as our Corporate Social Responsibility. We believe that it is important we give back to the community and the people we work with as our customers. This will not be the last. From time to time we will have similar or different exercises as well,” Madam Zalia Alhassan noted.



Engaging some of the beneficiaries of the free health screening exercise on the sidelines, they were full of praise for ASA Savings and Loans.

One Priscilla Asare who was excited shared, “They checked my BP and other things. They did a free test for me. Everything they did for me was free. I’m a client and I’m very grateful to ASA Savings and Loans. They have done very well and we pray they continue growing. Hopefully, we will get more of this in future.”



Since the beginning of the year, ASA Savings and Loans Limited has committed huge sums of money to Corporate Social Responsibility activities.



The financial institutions did not only offer support to victims of the Appiatse disaster but it has also been making donations to children's homes and paying fees of brilliant but needy school children as well.



Through the company, many businesses, especially women-owned ones have been able to sustain and grow.



The company says it is committed to growing more businesses to impact lives in the country.