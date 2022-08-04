ASA Savings and Loans organises free health screening for clients at Atico

The exercises are a continuation of the company’s annual Corporate Social Responsibilities

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

Over a hundred and thirty (130) people have benefited from a free health screening organised by ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited.

The latest health screening by ASA Savings and Loans Limited was held at its Business Centre at Atico in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, August 3.



Today’s free health screening exercise is one of a series of similar exercises that have been carried out by the financial institution since the start of the year.



The exercises are a continuation of the company’s annual Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to give back to the communities it operates.



The beneficiaries were screened for malaria, Hepatitis B, blood pressure, and blood sugar level, among others. They were given free medication to boost their health.



Some of the beneficiaries engaged were full of excitement and praised ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture.

They indicated that at a time when things are difficult in the country, free health screenings are important to support people who may not have enough money to visit health facilities for checkups.



On her part, ASA Savings and Loans Branch Manager for the Business Centre at Atico, Irene Frimpong explained the rationale behind the health screening exercise, stressing that it is a way to give back to the community.



She said the company takes the health and wellbeing of clients and members of the communities in which they operate very important.



In the last six years, ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited has committed thousands of Ghana Cedis to CSR activities. In addition to countless free health screening exercises, there have been several donations to Children’s Homes, orphanages and scholarships for brilliant but needy students.