ASEPA Director granted GHC50k bail

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Mensah Thompson who was arrested by the Police has on Thursday, 10 February 2022 been granted bail.

Mr Thompson was granted GHC50,000 bail with two sureties.



The ASEPA Director was detained at the Teshie Police station in Accra on Wednesday, 9 February 2022.



He is facing charges for the publication of false news after alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with his daughters used the presidential jet in December 2021 for family purposes.



However, the custodians of the Presidential jet, the military have denied the allegations as false.

The ASEPA founder, later withdrew the publication.



“In the same medium I made the earlier publication, I withdraw the publication pending an official response from the GCAA. I unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Armed Forces if their image was in any way affected by my publication.



“We shall put out for your consumption the response to our request from the GCAA records of the Falcon 900-EX,” a statement issued by ASEPA noted.



Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Tei Okuffo told the Kaneshie District Court that Mr Thompson’s post had the potential of inciting the youth against the president’s family.