ASEPA boss presents scorecard on Bawumia as head of Ghana’s economy in 5 years

Mensah Thompson is the Executive Director of ASEPA

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has put out what he calls a scorecard for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his five years as the Head of the Economic Management.



In a four-point post on his Facebook page, he listed out the things that make up the scorecard, adding that Ghana is now among the third worst-performing emerging markets in the World.



Here it is:

1. Ghana’s economy is now among 13 worst performing economies in the World since November 2021.



2. Ghana is now number 4 on the world’s most debt distressed economies in the World.



Argentina is number one followed by Venezuela and Lebanon in second and third place respectively.



3. Ghana is now 3rd on the worst performing emerging markets in the World in terms of it's hard sovereign bonds.



4. Ghana is now 5th worst performing emerging economy in the World.

This is the score card of Dr.Bawumiah the economic Messiah!"



Beneath his post, a number of commenters asked that he publishes his source for the above information to which no replies have so far been give.



Read it here:



