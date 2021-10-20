ASEPA files complaint against Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a criminal complaint at the Police CID against Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The group filed a complaint against the musician for publishing false news.



The complaint read “we write to officially lodge a complaint with the Criminal investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service against Mr. Charles Nii Armah AKA Shatta Wale (first respondent) and his agent one Nana Dope (his alias) also referred to as the second respondent for publishing or causing to be published a false news item that had the potential to cause fear and panic and also had the potential to breach public peace.”



It added “that on Monday 18. October 2021 by about 7 pm, news started making rounds on social media and major traditional media platforms that some unknown gunmen had allegedly shot and injured the first respondent leaving him in a critical condition. The news report further reported that the first respondent was receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital hem in Accra.”

Read the complaint below







