ASEPA petitions CHRAJ to investigate Chief Justice

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

• Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has refuted bribery claims levelled against him

• He has called on the CID to launch investigations into the matter



• ASEPA in reaction to this has also called on CHRAJ to look into the matter



Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability has called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to conduct an independent investigation into the bribery allegations levelled against Chief Justice Kwasi Annin-Yeboah.



This was made known in a petition dated July 12, 2021 and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The petition, signed by the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson noted that the allegation levelled against Chief Justice Kwasi Annin-Yeboah is a serious one that needs critical attention.



Parts of the statement said, "We write to invoke the Jurisdiction of CHRAJ pursuant to Section 7(1)(a)(f) of the CHRAJ Act, 1993, Act 456 and Article 281(a)(e) to investigate the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah for allegations of bribery and corruption. An allegation that Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI disclosed to his former lawyer, Mr. Kwesi Afrifa Esq that the Chief Justice has demanded a bribe of $5million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court"

"...ASEPA treats these allegations very seriously and contends that the conduct of the Chief Justice if found to be true is in serious violation of Chapter 24 (code of the conduct for public officers) and several other provisions in our laws. It is therefore important that CHRAJ investigates this matter in accordance with the law and recommends appropriate sanctions in respect of the outcome of the investigations to restore the battered image of the judiciary and any other injury this allegation might have caused."



Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has directed the Department of the Police (CID) to conduct investigations into a bribery allegation levelled against him.



He has further directed that a petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of this specific matter.



