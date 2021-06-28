ASEPA petitions CID to investigate Boakye Agyarko, Gloria Akuffo & Godfred Dame

Pressure group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability

Pressure group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed an official complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to begin investigations into circumstances that led to the judgement debt of $170 million awarded against Ghana in the cancelled power purchasing agreement with Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

The agreement was cancelled in 2018 under the ministerial supervision of Boakye Agyarko.



ASEPA, therefore, wants the former Energy Minister, former Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo and current Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame, who was one of the Deputy Ministers of Justice then, investigated for “criminal negligence” in cancelling the contract.



“ASEPA suspects that these three officials conspired to deliberately cancel a very important power purchase agreement when they were fully aware that the Company has invested heavily into the project,” it said in its official letter to the CID.

According to ASEPA, a response to the petition has been promised to be given within two weeks.







