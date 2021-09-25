ASHMA Presiding Member calls for improved working condition

Ashaiman Municipal Assembly

Source: GNA

Mr Azogi Ananga, Presiding Member for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), has called for an improved working condition for Assembly Members as the President have retained the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Ananga in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman said Assembly members deserve better working conditions.



He explained that, confirming the President’s nominee to head the municipality as the Municipal Chief Executive depended on the nominee’s commitment in ensuring that Assembly Members were given a better working condition.



Mr Ananga argued that, the onus was set on the maintained Municipal Chief Executive to redeem his image, adding that, the current position of the Municipality on the local Government league table was a not befitting one.



The Presiding Member noted that, the Assembly Members were ready and would support the MCE to succeed, but was quick to add that the MCE must be ready to listen to the Assembly Members, so they can also confirm him without any difficulty.

According to him development in Ashaiman had stalled, saying it could be the reason why the Municipality slipped from the eighth position to 80th on the local government performance contract table for the year ending 2020.



“It was time all hands be brought on deck to develop Ashaiman@ he added.



Mr Albert Boakye Okyere when confirmed would be the longest-serving Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman Municipal Assembly under the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has 17 electoral areas, shares boundary with Kpone Katamanso Municipal and Tema West Municipal.