ASLA rejects the president’s call on the people of Ada to support Electrochem

Some members of ASLA

The leadership of Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) has openly stated that the people of Ada will not declare their support for Electrochem Ghana Limited stating that Electrochem’s operations in the lagoon have deprived the people of their livelihood.

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo's call on the people of Ada to throw their weight behind McDan’s Electrochem, also describing the company with many business accolades.



On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the group held a press conference at Aminapah–Ada in the Ada East District in the Greater Region to respond to the president’s call and other claims made in support of Electrochem.



The secretary of the group Ebenezer Zotorvie who addressed the media through a press statement said, Daniel McKorley is not a son of Ada soil and has no family in Ada as the government also posited that Adaali are supporting their own and therefore does not warrant any support from the people.



ASLA in their statement also nulled the president eulogizing McDan as socially responsible adding that the government has closed its mind to the several cases of brutalities and gross abuses being perpetrated with impunity by Electrochems’ owner against them.



The group also opined that the government's reluctance to address the lagoon's many challenges since the lagoon's lease demonstrates that the government does not care a hoot about 35,000 Ghanaian citizens living around the Songor Lagoon Basin.

The statement further reminded the government of his less than one and a half year in office which the group assured that if the government does not remedy the challenges in the lagoon, they will employ all legal means available to them to address the inhumanities and the wrongs being perpetrated against them since the arrival of Electrochem.



The statement also refuted the claim that McDan owns the biggest salt mine in West Africa.



“There is no salt mine at Ada. All that we have at Ada is the land, the sea, and climatic conditions which are conducive to solar sea salt farming and harvesting. There are no salt deposits at Ada to be mined. One can only farm and harvest solar sea salt at Ada. We can not see how this simple fact can be lost on you”.



“We fought to resolve the issue with Vacuum Salts for over twenty (20) years, we shall fight ElectroChem and Mr. Daniel Mckoi legally for many years until our legitimate rights are restored”, Ebenezer Zotorvie said in the statement.