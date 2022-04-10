ASP Okuntey donates to Dormabin Moslem community for Ramadan

Ramadan is the Holy month of fasting for Muslims

Source: GNA

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Francis Okuntey, police officer at the Presidency, has donated to the Muslim Community to support this year's Ramadan at Dormabin in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The items include bags of rice, bags of sugar, boxes of tea leaves, packs of tinned milk, boxes of quaker oats and tins of Milo for distribution to Muslims who worship in more than 10 mosques in the community.



ASP Okuntey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the donation would help the adherents of Islam in the holy month as they seek the intervention, mercy, and goodness of Allah.



He said associating with the Holy month of Ramadan by donating food items to Muslim communities formed part of his social responsibility.



Mr Okuntey said the month of Ramadan represented a period, where Muslims intensify the existing practice of alms giving, feeding of the poor and the needy with the hope of Allah's mercy.

He said the Muslim community had contributed towards the development of Dormabin and the donation would strengthen the relations formed over the years.



Receiving the items, Mr Gariba Sofo, Chief Imam expressed gratitude to Mr Okuntey for his kind gesture and prayed to the Almighty for blessings.



He gave the assurance that there would coexistence between the Muslim community in Dormabin and another religious group.



He advised all Muslims to observe and maintain peace throughout the Ramadan period and beyond.