0
Menu
News

ASP Okuntey donates to Dormabin Moslem community for Ramadan

Ramadan Fast 2022 Ramadan is the Holy month of fasting for Muslims

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Francis Okuntey, police officer at the Presidency, has donated to the Muslim Community to support this year's Ramadan at Dormabin in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The items include bags of rice, bags of sugar, boxes of tea leaves, packs of tinned milk, boxes of quaker oats and tins of Milo for distribution to Muslims who worship in more than 10 mosques in the community.

ASP Okuntey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the donation would help the adherents of Islam in the holy month as they seek the intervention, mercy, and goodness of Allah.

He said associating with the Holy month of Ramadan by donating food items to Muslim communities formed part of his social responsibility.

Mr Okuntey said the month of Ramadan represented a period, where Muslims intensify the existing practice of alms giving, feeding of the poor and the needy with the hope of Allah's mercy.

He said the Muslim community had contributed towards the development of Dormabin and the donation would strengthen the relations formed over the years.

Receiving the items, Mr Gariba Sofo, Chief Imam expressed gratitude to Mr Okuntey for his kind gesture and prayed to the Almighty for blessings.

He gave the assurance that there would coexistence between the Muslim community in Dormabin and another religious group.

He advised all Muslims to observe and maintain peace throughout the Ramadan period and beyond.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa