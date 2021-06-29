ATU introduces ultramodern laboratories to aid teaching and learning

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Accra Technical University has outdoored five technological laboratories for the faculties of Engineering and Engineering and Built Environment at the Mpehuasem campus in the Amasaman constituency.

The laboratories at the Mpehuasem campus have been installed to be used by both Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students.



The laboratories comprise two machining centers, Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Power Hacksaw and Sensitive Drilling machines.



The five laboratories are being funded by the government of Ghana through the Council of Technical and Vocational Educational Training (COTVET).



These include the Automotive Engineering Laboratory, Computerised Numerical Control Machine (CNC) Center, Welding and Fabrication Laboratory, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Laboratory and Interior Design and Upholstery Technology Laboratory.



Automative Engineering Laboratory

This laboratory is yet to be identified at the new campus as they were not captured under the AVIC programme.



Computerised Numerical Control Machine (CNC) Center.



The CNC machines are similar to conventional lathe, milling, drilling, and grinding machines but different in that; there is an inbuilt programming/storage device that helps to create the work on a computer, upload, commands and allow the device to the work by itself.



The benefits of the CNC machines include improvement of machines accuracy, enables complex tasks details, create flexibility in manufacturing, increases safety, boots production volume and reduces set-up/change - over time.



Welding and Fabrication Laboratory

Argon-gas will be used at this laboratory with specific guidelines in production. Equipments are being arranged including booths and hoods for safety.



Electrical / Electronic Engineering Laboratory



Electrical and Electronic Engineering trains students in telecommunications, power systems and control at the HND and Btech levels. At the end of the programme, students are expected to acquire knowledge in various types of motors, amplifiers, digital signal processors and PLC, Brushless direct current motors and other equipment. The laboratory has capacity for thirty (30) students at a session and seventy-five (75) students are expected to train daily.



Interior Design and Upholstery Technology Laboratory



The desire to move the department has been discussed. Aspects of the work to relocated, materials or preparations to be undertaken will be forwarded to management for approval and implementation. For a start, Upholstery-Work which may not demand the use of heavy equipment could be started.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Akakpovi in an interview with the media disclosed that proper mechanisms will be outlined to ensure the equipment are put to good use and maintained properly.







He added that the management of the school Will ensure all continuing students and staff would benefit and also enhance their level of learning.



He, however, stated that the equipment when put to good use will help improve teaching as well as learning in the school.



The Mpehuasem campus was officially inaugurated by the president. H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on 6th December, 2018.

The campus spans about 160 acres.