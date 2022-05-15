ATU poised to train more students in technical education

Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Professor Samuel Nii Odai

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University, says the University is poised to equip students with the knowledge and skills in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) to be locally and internationally relevant.

He said disciplines like data Science and Business Intelligence were key skills in the fourth Industrial Revolution hence the University's resolve to introduce more programmes to prepare the students for the world of work.



Prof. Odai said this at the opening of an ICT Flex Laboratory DigiCap project, a joint initiative between ATU and AFOS Foundation for Entrepreneurial Development Cooperation.



DigiCap seeks to spur employment among young people, provide career guidance and contact to the industry at an early stage of their career.



The Flex Lab would also serve as a training centre for students and staff as well as a Career Support Centre in ATU in collaboration with Ashesi University’s Systems Change Programme.



Prof. Odai noted that the ideals of the centre were in line with the University’s academic philosophy of integrating ICT and Entrepreneurship.

He said the project would position the University to advance technical knowledge by creating a conducive environment for applied research, quality teaching, and competency-based training, with a high impact on industry and business creation.



The DigiCap project, the Vice Chancellor said would set another pace for future ideas and innovations that would make ATU one of the best universities in the world.



Ms Hanna Schlingmann, the Project Manager of AFOS-Ghana, announced that the next training cohort would start in June, 2022 and urged interested students to apply.



She stated that the centre had projected to train about 50 students over a period of six months to become skilled in data analytics.



Ms Schlingmann said the project would see the development of a product that ATU could market and boost the careers of students and professionals, supporting them in becoming responsible, visionary and passionate IT professionals.

AFOS Foundation for Entrepreneurial Development Cooperation is German business-oriented value-based foundation, which promotes international development cooperation, promoting economic, social and environmental development Internationally.



