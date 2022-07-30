0
Menu
News

AU condemns attacks on UN bases in DR Congo

D4 1 File photo

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The African Union has condemned the attacks against UN peacekeeping bases in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Late on Thursday a UN base was petrol-bombed in Beni as demonstrators accused the international troops of failing to protect civilians from attacks by various armed groups.

The AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for an immediate end to the violence by the local population and by all armed groups.

He urged the Congolese authorities to help restore calm in the region.

This week protests in four cities have led to the deaths of sixteen civilians and at least three peacekeepers.

The UN has denied opening fire on the demonstrators. It says a local militia has joined the protests.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service