AU condemns attacks on UN bases in DR Congo

File photo

The African Union has condemned the attacks against UN peacekeeping bases in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Late on Thursday a UN base was petrol-bombed in Beni as demonstrators accused the international troops of failing to protect civilians from attacks by various armed groups.



The AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for an immediate end to the violence by the local population and by all armed groups.



He urged the Congolese authorities to help restore calm in the region.

This week protests in four cities have led to the deaths of sixteen civilians and at least three peacekeepers.



The UN has denied opening fire on the demonstrators. It says a local militia has joined the protests.