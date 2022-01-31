AWW bye elections violence: I’ll seek justice for myself in future – Sam George vows

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has sworn to pursue justice for himself over the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections.

The bye-elections that sent Lydia Seyram Alhassan to Parliament following the death of his husband, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, was characterized by a shooting spree.



Several got injured and others maimed following the violence which was perpetrated by men in a police vehicle.



Mr George who was at a voting centre at Bawaleshie was slapped by a man known to be a member of a vigilante group aligned to the Akufo-Addo government.



Threw years on, Sam George says he is disappointed in the government for failing to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short commission that probed the melee.

Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Mr George stated “I’ll seek justice for myself in the future.”



His comment gives a hint that he will pursue the matter under a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government.



Mr George also bemoaned the neglect of the victims of the elections violence whereas the commission the government established to investigate the violence suggested that the injured persons be compensated.