AYYAD supports Ghanaian youth with $12,000 capital

Yabaaba Mohammed Dawoud making a presentation

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

The Association of Youth and Young Adults Development (AYYAD), has provided scholarships and supported some individuals in the area of entrepreneurship with a total of $12,000.

Among these beneficiaries included eight orphans who had financial support to enable their sustenance and four other persons received sewing machines to enhance their fashion and design ambitions at a cost of $1, 200 dollars.



Also, seven individuals received financial support to boost their trading and entrepreneurial activities, while two young men were given motorbikes each to enhance their businesses.



The program, which took place at the Mallam Adam Mosque, Nima in Accra also saw six students being supported with educational fees with three of them being female university students, while the other beneficiaries were students and pupils of Senior and Junior High Schools respectively.



Mr. Yabaaba Mohammed Dawoud, President of AYYAD indicated that, the NGO since its five years of inception, empowered young people of Ghana with employable skills by providing them with seed capital to start new businesses.



This, he underscored was achieved by providing financial aid, logistics, among other interventions to support existing businesses of some young entrepreneurs in Ghana.

AYYAD, he said, has also provided some educational support and scholarships to young people from Primary School to Master’s Degree levels where a young graduate was funded with GHC 16,000 to pursue his 2-year master’s postgraduate degree program.



President of the association commended United Foundation for Global Development for their constant and indefatigable support for funding and supporting all the initiatives embarked by AYYAD.



Mr. Dawoud expressed gratitude to United Foundation for Global Development, reiterating AYYAD’s commitment to ensuring the development of young people’s capacities to enhance economic stability and growth.



He mentioned that AYYAD has embarked on several developmental projects in Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions of Ghana and expects to do more exploits in other regions of Ghana.



Ms Mariam Hamisu, a beneficiary of the scholarship fund, expressed gratitude to AYYAD for support her educational needs because it was a good intervention which would enable her have a smooth educational journey in the university.

According to Mr. Irbard Ibrahim, a Security Analyst who was the Guest Speaker of the occasion commended AYYAD for embarking on such initiative which serves as an intervention to security issues.



Explaining that, it was important to always provide the youth with the skills to empower them as a means of economic stability and financial freedom among the youth.



“The devil finds work for the idle hands so it was important for stakeholders to play their part as a conscious effort to harnessing the talents of the youth to make something impactful for themselves and the society as a whole”, he observed.