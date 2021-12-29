Abandoned newborn baby found dead in Ho

The body was discovered by residents who went to dispose their waste

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

An abandoned newborn baby has been reportedly found dead in a carton at a public refuse site in Ho Dome.

The body was discovered by residents who went to dispose of their waste at the early hours of Monday, 26 December 2021.



The Assembly man for the area, George Megbenu told Asaase News that, he has liaised with Health and Police authorities in the Ho municipality on the same day and has collected and deposited the remains at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue.



He said, the Municipal Environmental Health Directorate has promised to lobby for a grave at the Ho Central Cemetery for the burial of the innocent soul.

Mr. George is certain that, the perpetrator is not from the Ho Dome and it's surrounding communities, meanwhile, he is appealing to residents in and around Ho to report to the nearest Police station when the suspect is sensed.



However, residents in the area also complained of the assembly's inability to frequently dispatch the waste to the permanent waste site, adding that their health is at risk and relocation of the site should be the way forward.