Abandoning sitting over Quayson’s trial is causing financial loss – PNC to Minority

People's National Convention (PNC) flag

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said the Minority in Parliament abandoning sitting in solidarity with their colleague standing trial is causing financial loss to the state.

The NDC Minority in Parliament boycotted sitting on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to enable Members accompany and solidarize with two members of their Caucus, namely the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and MP for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.



The two are due to appear in court in their respective ongoing prosecutions by the Attorney-General and the NPP Government.



A statement signed by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza said “The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today.”



But, the PNC disagrees with the decision.



The General Secretary for PNC Janet Asana Nabla in a statement dated July 7, 2023, said the Minority has every right to express their support for their fellow MP in these trying times of the Legislator.