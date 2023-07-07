Abandoning sitting over Quayson’s trial is causing financial loss – PNC to Minority

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said the Minority in Parliament abandoning sitting in solidarity with their colleague standing trial is causing financial loss to the state.
The NDC Minority in Parliament boycotted sitting on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to enable Members accompany and solidarize with two members of their Caucus, namely the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and MP for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.
The two are due to appear in court in their respective ongoing prosecutions by the Attorney-General and the NPP Government.
A statement signed by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza said “The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today.”
But, the PNC disagrees with the decision.
The General Secretary for PNC Janet Asana Nabla in a statement dated July 7, 2023, said the Minority has every right to express their support for their fellow MP in these trying times of the Legislator.
“However, the decision to boycott sitting due to criminal charges instituted by the republic against their colleague is worrying. An opposition party which professes to believe in the rule of law is expected to have faith in the legal system of our nation where they held the reins of power some few years ago.
“The Minority Members in Parliament at this moment is causing financial loss to the state by abandoning their Parliamentary business to go to court to protest for their colleague. For how long will the Minority in Parliament continue this boycott of parliamentary sitting at the expense of the taxpayer? the General Secretary asked.