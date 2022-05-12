0
Menu
News

Abankwah-Yeboah formally declares to contest NPP National Chairman

Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah Declares Intention Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah declares his intention to contest for the NPP Chairmanship Position

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Treasurer and the National Chairman Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah has encouraged members of the party and Ghanaians to celebrate the achievements of the party.

He noted that the party must put together strength and arsenals to overcome the challenges and gear up for task of winning the 2024 general election in order to break the eight-year ruling cycle in the country.

Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah said this in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital when he declared his intention to contest for the NPP Chairmanship Position in the coming internal party elections, which is expected to coincide, with the campaign launch.

He noted that “his main goal of contesting the National Chairmanship position is to retain the party in power in the 2024 general election.

Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah hinted that when he assumed the office of the National Treasurer of the Party, he implemented innovative policies and fundraising such as adopt the polling station, Nana Addo scratch card, Nana Addo App which helped to generate money for the party.

Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah revealed that the goal of the party is to improve the lives of the NPP Party members.

He noted some observations as a National Treasurer and said, those issues would be tackled under his tenure as National Chairman of the party.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa South, Alhaji Omar Bodinga delivering a speech for the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kingston Akumi Kissi encouraged everyone to rally their support behind Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah.

He mentioned that Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah is a man of integrity, which has changed the face of the Party in terms of its finances as the National Treasurer of the party and encouraged every member of the party to support Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah to win the Chairmanship position.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Related Articles: