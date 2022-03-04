Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS

Abdul Hayi Moomen, Broadcast Journalist

Broadcast Journalist, Author and Lecturer Abdul Hayi Moomen has ended his relationship with the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

According to incontrovertible sources available to this portal, Abdul Hayi Moomen who joined Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 2009, would be the Head of Corporate Affairs at the premier university of the North.



He has declined comment on the matter but we confirmed from University for Development Studies (UDS) that he is set to commence work later next week.



Known for his sense of humour, the prolific writer is expected to bring a spark to the UDS taking advantage of his huge relationship enjoyed with media as a practitioner himself.



Profile

Abdul Hayi Moomen comes from Wa in the Upper West Region. He is in his 40s and comes from a large extended family. He completed Ahmadiyya Secondary School in Kumasi and served as a teaching assistant at Tiyumba School in Tamale.



In 2004 he graduated from the University of Ghana with a degree in English and Linguistics and then joined the bandwagon in 2005 to travel abroad to seek greener pastures and further his education.



Abdul returned to Ghana in 2009 and joined Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) the same year. He’s worked with Diamond FM, a private radio station in Tamale as a host of the station’s flagship drive time programme. This program involved conducting interviews on issues that were political, economic, entertaining and cultural combined with satire and musicals.



His greatest achievement is the fact that he is able to speak Arabic but has never attended an Arabic school and also an interview he had with Nana Akufo Addo (NPP flag bearer) and President John Evans Atta Mills.



His role model is Wole Soyinka and his ultimate dream is to become a lecturer at the university.