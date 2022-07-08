Abe Shinzo Assassination: John Mahama expresses shock, describes it as 'senseless crime'

John Mahama shares a handshake with the late former PM, Abe Shinzo

Japan's ex-Prime Minister Shinzo dies after he was shot

John Mahama describes late Shinzo as passionate



His legacy will be remembered fondly by Ghana, Mahama on death of Shinzo



John Dramani Mahama has described the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, as a ‘senseless crime.’



The former president, who expressed shock at the killing, said that Shinzo will be remembered by Ghanaians for his many contributions to the development of the country.



“I am greatly shocked by the assassination of PM @AbeShinzo. His legacy will be remembered fondly by Ghana, Africa and the world at large for a long time to come. My thoughts & prayers are with his bereaved family and the #Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime,” part of his tweet said.

John Mahama also spoke about the warm engagements and interactions he had with Shinzo during his presidency.



He also described the late Shinzo as a passionate person, recalling his last meeting with him in 2016.



“As President of Ghana, through my side meetings with him at international conferences and two official visits to Japan, I found him to be a leader passionate about opening up Japan's role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations.



“I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan's commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects.



“These include Tema motorway interchange, expansion of Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion & upgrade of @NMIMR_UG into an Advance Research Centre for Infectious disease, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others,” he added.

The former Japanese Prime Minister, Abe Shinzo, died after he was shot by a 41-year-old unemployed man while he delivering a speech on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nara, Japan.



According to the police, the suspect said he holds hatred toward a certain group, which he thought Abe was linked to.



