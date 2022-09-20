Abease residents unhappy about lack of good toilet facilities in their community

A picture of how the toilet looks at Abease

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Abease, a community in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, are unhappy about the lack of good toilet facilities.



One concern of the residents is that the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has built a new toilet facility for the community but has not been opened for use. Thus, they have tried all means to get officials from CODA to open the facility but to no avail. In an interaction with GhanaWeb, some of the residents revealed their struggles and challenges to ease themselves.



One Mr. Stephen Asamoah, a trader, and resident of the community recounted the difficulty and embarrassment he goes through to ease himself especially when he has visitors.



“It is embarrassing, we don’t have a place of convenience. Some of us have to do it in a polythene bag and throw it into the refuse dump. It’s so embarrassing especially when you’ve visitors. We need help,” he said.



Besides, Madam Cynthia Asare, who is fortunate to have a private toilet facility at home lamented how some of her neighbours without a place of convenience always come to her home to ease themselves.



“It’s not easy for us; as you can see some of the people living around don’t have a toilet facility so they come to my place. Sometimes I prevent them from using mine. CODA should come and open the one they’ve built for us because people are struggling,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb tried to get the Assemblyman for the area to speak to the issue but unfortunately, he was not available. However, Mr. Samuel Kojo Assan who is well-known in the community revealed that the Assemblyman tried all he could to get the newly built facility opened but all efforts have proved futile.



“The Assemblyman has reached out to the CODA but still they’ve not come here to open it for us. I don’t know what the problem is but we’re hoping they’ll soon open it for us. He told me he has reported to CCMA too so we hope to see something positive soon.



However, in a telephone call with Ing. Jonas Duneebon of the Waste Management Department of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), he mentioned that they are working with CODA to make sure the facility is opened soon.



“We are in direct engagement with CODA for them to open the facility for the community anytime soon. They made a complaint that some unscrupulous people in the community stole some items meant for the facility hence the delay in its completion and opening but I’m pretty sure that in a few weeks to come the facility will be opened,” he said.



Abease is one of the communities in the Central Regional Capital, under the Cape Coast North Constituency with over five hundred residents.