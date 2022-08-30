1
Abena Magis fraud claims: What we know so far

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the late hours of Monday, August 29, 2022, GhanaWeb got wind of a developing story about a very popular Facebook influencer, Abena Magis, also known as Abena Manokekame.

The scattered information pointed to suggestions that the lady had been arrested over her connections to a fraud case that involved a number of her followers, most of whom in this case were her customers.

Below is all that GhanaWeb knows about the issue:

- According to details shared by a man called Claudio Wonder Magis, who claims to be Abena’s biological brother, Abena Magis was arrested over the past weekend.

- Abena is said to also be a businesswoman who trades in imports

- Abena’s business involves taking monies from her customers and placing orders for goods for them from China and other parts of the world

- In Abena’s business, she does not directly handle the financial aspects of things

- The person who handles Abena Magis’ financials is her husband who is currently at large

- Abena is being held at the Sekondi Prisons

- Abena’s brother was appealing to the general public to help them raise an amount of GH¢11,000 to get her released

- Abena’s brother said she is currently having issues in her marriage

- The Ghana Police Service has not officially released any statement on the case

- Several aggrieved ‘victims’ took to Facebook to pour out their frustrations

