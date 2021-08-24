Abesim Murder: Ghana police homicide unit takes over case

The Homicide Unit is investigating how this 28-year-old murdered three children at Abesim

• The police are making headway in its investigations of the gruesome murder of some three children at Abesim

• The homicide unit in Accra has been tasked to take over the case



• So far, two persons have been arrested to assist in investigations



The Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra has taken over the investigations into the alleged killing of three boys at Alaska, near Abesim in the Bono region.



The personnel of the unit who have been directed by the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, have been tasked to get to the bottom of how the 28-year-old architect-suspect, Richard Appiah, killed the children and chopping off body parts of one of them, a report by graphic.com.gh has said.



Over the past weekend, news broke on how the architect had been arrested after dead bodies were discovered in his room at Alaska, in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono region.



Initial reports said a teenager, related to the suspect, had gone missing following which a report was lodged with the police and a search was triggered.

It turned out that the missing person was last spotted with 28-year-old Richard Appiah, who was contacted by the police and the search party.



To deflect attention, Appiah also joined in the search and gave leads on possible places to find the missing boy.



At a point, it was suggested that the search party proceeds to his house following which the discovery of the bodies of the missing boy was made.



Further checks revealed the body of another teenager and a yet-to-be identified adult and chopped body parts stocked in his fridge, police reports said.



Since then, the IGP has visited the community and promised that they will bring a finality to this investigation and get the perpetrators dealt with according to the law.



Although the third victim is yet to be identified, the police has since arrested another suspect to assist in investigations, the report added.

Also, the team is said to be working around the clock to ensure that they progress with the case, with a source at the Bono Regional Police headquarters telling graphic.com.gh that the number of officers assigned on this case are unknown.



The source added that the officers have also so far taken possession of the fridge in which the suspect was alleged to have kept the pieces of suspected human parts to aid in their investigations.



The exhibits gathered so far are to be sent to the National Headquarters in Accra soon.



