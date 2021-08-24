Abesim killing: Reportage should be based on official info - Police tasks press

Richard Appiah is the prime supect in the Abesim murder investigation

The Bono Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has advised the press to exercise temporary restrain over reports being made on the killing of two young kids in Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani.

This call comes after diverse reports which the police has labelled as inconsistent hit the media space days after body parts and a dead body were discovered in the home of one Richard Appiah, in the Sunyani Municipality.



Bono Regional Staff Officer and acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Okai Kudjo disclosed that during an official visit to the family of one of the deceased, 13-year-old Louis Agyemang Junior, “the family was worried because of the different reportage they had seen and heard in the news which is not a true reflection of events.”



On his accord, the police have just begun preliminary investigations and will update the press immediately they have enough information to share. He believes the press working on hearsay and speculations will do no one any good.



“Kindly give us room to conduct our investigations and when the time is right, we will address the press. The press does not have accurate information to these killings and we don’t want them to distort the information and mislead the public,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.



With tensions high in Abesim, a Crime Scene Management team has been dispatched to secure the suspected crime scene with a psychologist also dispatched to address first responders at the scene.

“We have just started investigations and we don’t want to divulge anything yet. We need to be sure before updating the public. We will address the nation on what has happened but we should all be wary about the information which was published by the press.”



Backgroud



The Police in Sunyani on Friday, August 20, arrested a man for allegedly killing two children.



Mr Appiah, 28, was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior reported him to the Police.



According to the Police, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10:00 pm, Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.



Accompanied by his four brothers, the complainant arrested the suspect, who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy and brought him to the station for questioning.



The Police, together with the complainant and suspect then proceeded to the house where the suspect resides in the Alaska area near Abesim.



The statement revealed that the team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.



During a further search of the house, pieces of flesh suspected to be parts of a different person were found in a double-door fridge.