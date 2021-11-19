Abesim murder: Trial of Richard Appiah adjourned to December 16

Suspect Richard Appiah

Richard Appiah brought back to court on November 17

Prosecution asks for adjournment to aid further investigation



Suspect standing trial for murder of two teenage boys



The Kanashie Magistrate Court hearing charges of murder against one Richard Appiah has adjourned the case to December 16, 2021.



Following an adjournment of the case on October 25 to November 17, 2021, the suspect after he was brought from cells to court on Wednesday, was asked taken back into custody and make a reappearance on Thursday, December 16, 2021.



This was after the prosecution appealed for an adjournment to give room for further investigations into the matter.



Hearing of the case which commenced in August this year following the arrest of the suspect has stalled largely to the absence of the trial judge who at a point had to take leave.

Richard Appiah was arrested in August this year after a police investigation discovered decapitated body parts stored in his fridge at his residence in Abesim, a community close to Sunyani.



Police investigations identified the mutilated bodies in Richard Appiah’s fridge as belonging to a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the neighbourhood.



Their names were given as Louis Agyemang, believed to be a family member of the suspect, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, whose body was dismembered by the accused person.



The suspect is facing various charges including murder.



