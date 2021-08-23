Abesim murder: What we know so far

Richard Appiah is the supect in the Abesim murder investigation

The discovery of dead bodies in the room of a 28-year-old architect near Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region was one of the major news items over the weekend.

There has been two arrest so far and a strong signal by the police to get to the bottom of the matter.



In the midst of all the investigative and judicial processes that are underway, the community and family members continue to reel in the shocking incident that has thrust Abesim into the limelight.



GhanaWeb chronicles the sequence of events since the news broke:



Body parts discovery and arrest of suspect



On Friday, August 20, 2021; news started making its way online about a gruesome murder case in Abesim.

Initial reports said a teenager, related to the suspect, had gone missing following which a report was lodged with the police and a search subsequently triggered.



It turned out that the missing person was last spotted with 28-year-old Richard Appiah, an architect; hence he was contacted by police and the search party.



To deflect attention, Appiah also joined in the search and gave leads on possible places to find the missing boy.



At a point, it was suggested that the search party proceeds to his house following which the discovery of the bodies of the missing boy was found.



Further checks revealed the body of another teenager and a yet-to-be identified adult and chopped body parts stocked in his fridge, police reports said.

Police Statement of August 21, 2021



A Ghana Police Service statement of August 21, 2021; confirmed details about the reported murder and also announced steps taken by the service.



1. That the case involves a 28-year-old architect, Richard Appiah.



2. He had murdered two teenagers of ages 12 and 15 years.



3. The bodies were found in his living quarters in an area called Alaska near Abesim.

4. It took a police and community collaboration to arrest Appiah.



5. Appiah remains in custody and is assisting police with investigations.



"The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to investigate the murder of thre persons at Abesim in the Bono Region to its logical conclusion," the statement also added.



The statement signed by DSP Kwesi Ofori also noted that the IGP lauded civil-police collaboration in the matter and called for it to be "deepened



to promote peace and security in the society.

Acting IGP visits Abesim, second suspect arrested



IGP Akufo Dampare was in Abesim on Sunday, August 22 to commiserate with bereaved families and to meet with his officials in the Bono Region.



According to Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, a Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, who gave a briefing on the visit, police had also arrested a second suspect in the case.



“Two suspects are in our custody, one you are aware of…the second one’s name is withheld,” he said.