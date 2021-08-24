Abesim murder suspect is not a surveyor – GhIS

Richard Appiah is alleged to have murdered some teenagers at Abesim

Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhlS) has disassociated itself from Richard Appiah, the prime suspect in the murder case of some two teenagers at Abesim.

Mr. Appaih and one other suspect are currently in the grips of the police for allegedly murdering two teens at Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region.



A stockpile of human flesh was also discovered in the room of a 28-year-old Richard who was said to be an architect.



But a statement from the GhlS discloses that Mr. Appiah is not a member of the association.



“We wish to state categorically that, by the records of qualified and registered members of the institution comprising Land Surveyors, Quantity Surveyors and Valuation and Estate Surveyors, Mr Richard Appiah is not a bonafide member of the Ghana lnstitution of Surveyors (GhlS)”, the statement reads.

“ln addition, we as an institution do not know him or have any dealings with him,” it continued.



The GhlS says it takes a strong exception to any reportage that seeks to link the murder suspect to its professionals.



