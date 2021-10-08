Abesim murder suspect to reappear in court on October 25

• Richard Appiah has been charged with the murder of two teenage boys

• His trial has been pushed to late October due to the unavailability of the trial judge



• Some members of the public have lamented the pace of his prosecution



On his last appearance in court, Richard Appiah, the suspect in the infamous Abesim murder case was asked to reappear in court on October 25, 2021.



The suspect arrested in August this year after a police investigation discovered decapitated body parts in the fridge, was scheduled to reappear at the Kaneshie Magistrate court on October 5, but the date has been pushed further to October 25.



This development is due to the trial magistrate being unavailable for sitting during the period. The magistrate is said to be currently on leave.

The Prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Lawerence Anane during the last sitting indicated that police were awaiting autopsy report on examinations conducted on the mutilated bodies to conclude their investigations following which a docket will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the pace of prosecution.



According to some individuals who spoke to Oman Channel about the latest development on the case, based on the evidence available, the trial of the suspect should be expedited.



“The magistrate should not be going on leave at this crucial time of the trial. The suspect has been charged with murder and that is a serious offence,” a member of the public noted.



Police investigations identified the mutilated bodies in Richard Appiah’s fridge, at his residence in Abesim near Sunyani, as belonging to a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the neighborhood.

Their names were given as Louis Agyemang, believed to be a family member of the suspect, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, whose body was dismembered by the accused person.



In advice, a member of the public speaking with Oman Channel advised parents to be extra careful about the safety and security of their children.



