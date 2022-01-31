Abesim ritual murder case adjourned for the 6th time

The suspect is currently being held for alleged ritual murder

The case in which one Richard Appiah has been held for the alleged ritual murder of two kids has been adjourned for the sixth time to February 18, 2022.

This was because the magistrate handling the case at the Kaneshie District Court, Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye is on leave.



This is the sixth time the case has been adjourned after twice on October 5 and 25, November 17, December 16, January 17, all, 2021 and January 31, and now February 18, 2022.



The case was adjourned on the November 17 sitting to allow the prosecution sufficient time to finalise their reports.



On September 15, 2021, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, told the court that the prosecution is awaiting the post-mortem examination reports conducted on the two kids allegedly murdered by Appiah.



Richard Appiah, 28, alleged to have murdered two children at Abesim in the Bono Region.

It was the case of Chief Inspector Anane on September 15 that the post-mortem on the two bodies had been conducted, and they are waiting for the full examination report from the medical officer to enable them to forward the duplicate docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice.



To this end, the prosecutor prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them to wrap up their report.



After listening to the prosecutor, the magistrate, Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye remanded the accused.



Appiah is alleged to have murdered the boys and also kept some of their body parts in a fridge in his house.



Even though the charges and the facts were read to him in open court on August 26, when he first appeared, his plea was not taken.