Abesim youth planned to burn residence of murder suspect

Richard Appiah is the prime supect in the Abesim murder investigation

• The residence of the alleged Abesim murderer has been designated a crime scene

• Police have subsequently put it under tight security



• Locals told the GNA that some youth had planned to burn down the house



Reports from Alaska near Abesim in the Bono Region indicated as at yesterday, August 23, 2021; that security around the house of suspected murderer, Richard Appiah, had been upped.



Armed police personnel are stationed around the house where Appiah is believed to have murdered his stepbrother, an acquaintance and a yet-to-be identified young man.



Police also found butchered body parts stored in a double door fridge in the house.



According to a GNA report, some young men in the area had planned to raid and burn down the house after the news broke.

A heavy police presence, however, means that no such action can easily be undertaken, a move that some residents are happy with and have praised police for.



The Inspector General of Police George Akufo Dampare via a police statement of August 21, 2021 issued orders for the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department at the Headquarters to provide necessary support to the Bono Regional CID to conduct investigations.



Subsequent to that, Dampare led a high-profile delegation of officers to Abesim to inspect Appiah’s house – which has since last Friday been designated a crime scene – before visiting the bereaved families.



According to a GNA report, the case has now been transferred to the National police quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Numado, the Sunyani Municipal Police Commander.



According to DSP Numado, the transfer of the case to the National Police Command was upon the directive of the acting IGP.



