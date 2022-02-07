Abi Ima's music career gaining massive improvement

Ghanaian singer, Abi Ima

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Ms. Abigail Ayizam, known in the music industry as “Abi Ima” and also called "Dokono wura ba" (kenkey seller's daughter) is a young and talented music performer from Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The young songstress has registered her presence in the Ghanaian music terrain after releasing one of the most aired music on the Ghanaian media turf 'African Girl'.



Inasmuch as she remains unheard, Ima in an exclusive interview with The New Publisher has divulged that "doing music in Ghana is quite cool" and further mentioned that "there is more room for improvement".



Reacting to her difficult times as a musician based in Ghana, the young talented singer confessed to the fact that "getting the attention is very hard at this side as an unheard."



"As an unheard, you find things difficult in the initial stage of your career and it’s very hard to get the attention of the people to hear you out and moreover, you are to pay for whatever mainstream artistes would be enjoying for free at the media terrain," she said.



Abi Ima has been very optimistic in registering her interests in what should be done right for Ghanaian musicians to get the international appeal and what she really deems to be subjected to change in the Ghanaian music industry in order to project a paying and reputable industry for the upcoming.

Through her observation, the 'Zanziba' singer has noted that the Ghanaian musician would get international appeal if they are to master their craft and work towards international standards.



She maintained that music has evolved and every generation comes with its kind of and standard of music-making, therefore, should you trot behind, the system will automatically fade you off.



"To get more international appeal, we need to master the craft and improve upon it to suit the international standards. The art of music has evolved and as an industry, we ought to catch up with the system so as to gain global attention," Abi Ima.



The young songstress also reacted to the challenging Ghanaian showbiz and entertainment system.



When quizzed, "if you could change anything about the industry, what would it be and why?"

She swiftly called for a modified structure. Abi Ima believes the Ghanaian showbiz industry has no structure and a dull system which is making music-business hard to achieve success.



According to her, "there are no structures and the system is not working."



Abi Ima climaxed her industry consent saying "there are no adequate logistics to better our career at this side of the world" alluding to the fact that "...if there are adequate logistics, up and coming musicians and art practitioners wouldn't be struggling to make it to the limelight."



When given the chance to make suggestions to the government in making the Ghanaian showbiz industry a better one, Abbi Ima called out authorities to allocate budgets and set up a committee to ensure accountability.



"I will suggest to the government to pump in funds and see to it that there are better logistics in place to make the system work," she added.

Abi Ima has divulged that her mother has always been her source of inspiration.



According to her, the mother inspired her to embark on music - "my mother has been singing in the church and she has been my inspiration all this while," she indicated.



Among her releases since her introduction into the music industry are "African Girl, Only You, Zanziba, Lucky Boy, Fakers, Bronya and Yehia Sika."