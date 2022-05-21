Ablakwa, Kwakye Ofosu, Sammy Awuku, Eugene Arhin, et al 'stealing' from state coffers - Maurice Ampaw alleges

Sammuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Sammy Awuku, Nana B and Eugene Arhin

Controversial Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw says some ‘babies in diapers’ have in a short period become ‘millionaires’ – something they would have struggled to achieve if they did not venture into politics.

According to him, politics in Ghana has become the fastest way for just any ordinary person to become rich.



He named the likes of Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, Director General, National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku among others who have suddenly become “rich” with their involvement into politics.



Lawyer Ampaw argued that the acquisition of wealth among some young politicians in the country is alarming – he, however, called on the office of the Special Prosecutor (SP) to investigate them to save the public purse.



“We know them, you don’t need lawyer Ampaw to mention names. Their quest to be MPs and acquisition of properties is mind-blowing. They are overnight achievers; they have not suffered enough.”



“Someone like Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu among others have done nothing in life but rich now, we saw the lavish wedding by Okudzeto Ablakwa in this country. Where did he get the money from as a university graduate with no working experience?"



“I have known Okudzeto Ablakwa from years back. He couldn’t even afford to pay for his car maintenance. He was nobody but when he entered politics, things changed drastically. As I speak, his new mansion in his hometown is more than a palace,” he claimed.

Lawyer Ampaw further said the Nana Addo-led government is also breeding ‘young yet powerful’ politicians who are stealing from his government.



“Who is Sammy Awuku, ‘boys abr3’? a lot of them, what have they done in life. Nana B, Asenso and the rest. They are a lot them, right from university they entered politics and are rich now,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Thursday, 19th May 2022.



Lawyer Ampaw, who was discussing the Special Prosecutor’s role to protect the public purse told host, Akwasi Aboagye that – “All these boys from Mahama’s time to President Nana Addo’s time must be investigated on how they are making their money.”



“There are so many things happening in this country. People are stealing from the state,” he lamented.



“Someone like Eugene Arhin [Director of communications at the office of the president], Jesus Christ, what has he done in life?” he questioned.