Ablakwa 'abolishes' charges on police medical forms for victims of sexual offences in North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP's office to settle fees for sexual offence victims

Sexual offence victims charged between GHC150 and GHC400 for endorsement of police medical forms



Ablakwa's office to make quarterly payments for police medical forms of victims of sexual offences



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has introduced a new policy that effectively abolishes the charges levied on victims of sexual offences when they submit police medical forms for a doctor's report in his constituency.



Under current laws, victims of sexual offences such as defilement, rape and other forms of sexual assault are charged between GHS150 and GHS400 to have their police medical forms filled by doctors.



However, in a Facebook post, Samuel Ablakwa said his office, together with various stakeholders in North Tongu, is implementing a policy where victims will have their police medical forms endorsed by doctors for free.



"We have with immediate effect abolished all charges victims of sexual offences are required to pay when they submit police medical forms for a doctor's report.

"The North Tongu District Health Director and the Medical Superintendents of the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Tagadzi Polyclinic are fully on board to implement this latest MP's initiative.



"All victims of defilement, rape and other forms of sexual assault will now be attended to free of charge," he wrote.



According to the MP, there is a need to ensure that victims of sexual offences are given public support in receiving justice.



He noted that the medical facilities in his constituency under the new policy would submit quarterly reports to the District Health Directorate for his office to effect payment for police medical forms endorsed by doctors over the period.



"These vulnerable and traumatized victims need our collective support and the removal of all barriers towards securing justice by successfully prosecuting those demonic perpetrators.



"Hitherto, victims of sexual offences are asked to pay between GHS150 and GHS400 to have their police medical forms filled by doctors. Under this new dispensation, the medical facilities in my constituency will submit a quarterly report to the District Health Directorate for prompt payment by the North Tongu MP's office," he explained.