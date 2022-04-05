Ablakwa applauds Speaker for dragging 3 absentee MPs to Privileges Committee

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for referring three Members of Parliament, all belonging to the Majority side, to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without permission.

The MPs are Ms. Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Mr. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.



The Privileges Committee is expected to report to the House two weeks after they resume sitting from the Easter break and announce what sanctions will be imposed on the lawmakers.



Mr. Ablakwa responding to the Speaker’s action in a Facebook post noted that the provisions of the 1992 Constitution under Article 97 must apply without discrimination.

“Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey must face the same music,” he stated.



“It is my hope, as I remarked on the floor of Parliament today that the House shall be guided by December 11, 2008, Prof. Kwaku Asare's radical decision by the Court of Appeal,” he added.