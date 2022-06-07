0
Ablakwa asks #FixTheCountry Movement to prove their remorse

Ablakwa 11.jpeg Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked the FixTheCountry Movement to prove that they're really remorseful.

Conveners of the group a few days ago apologized to the public for what its intended armed demonstration on June 4, 2022, had caused.

The Movement provoked backlash after it notified the Ghana Police Service of its plan to embark on an 'armed' protest.

The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday responded to the group insisting that it can't embark on that three-day 'armed' demonstration.

According to the police, the demonstration has the potential to disrupt public order and public safety; hence they should reconsider and organize a lawful and peaceful protest".

Apology

In a statement, issued on Thursday, June 2, 2022, FixTheCountry Movement said its approach was flawed.

“We unreservedly apologize to the public, especially our supporters. We wish to reiterate that #Fixthecountry is a movement committed to peaceful democratic accountability,” the Conveners wrote.

“In this moment of clarity, we wish to recommit to actively ensuring that our activities and all attendees will be kept safe. We also recommit to continue fighting for victims of Police brutality who we intend to keep at the centre of our work,” they added.

Speaking in a discussion on Joy Newsfile programme, Saturday, the North Tongu MP said they shouldn't only apologize; they should "demonstrate that you're now on the righteous path…"

He said even though reasons for their protest are genuine and they have the right to demonstrate, embarking on such a protest is a no go area.

"They are raising important issues but they should not spoil their case…" he said.

Meanwhile, he has asked the Convener of the Fixthecountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor not to destroy his reputation.

"I know him (Oliver) and he’s a great guy but he shouldn’t mar that image by engaging in things like that," he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
