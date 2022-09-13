Ablakwa claims Aisha Huang was not escorted during 2018 deportation to China

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has alleged that Aisha Huang, the galamsey kingpin was not escorted when Ghanaian authorities decided to deport her in 2018.

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, who had earlier questioned whether the Chinese woman was ever deported, was responding to reports of how records from the Ghana Immigration Service proved that Huang En or Aisha Huang was deported via an Ethiopian Airline Flight No. ET 920.



Describing Aisha Huang’s deportation in 2018 as a “shambolic attempt of a deportation” and a “charade” by the government, Ablakwa stated on Joy FM's 'Top Story' on Monday, September 12, that due to the awkward manner of the deportation, the galamsey queenpin could have absconded during her transit to China.



“This whole charade of deportation has gone down as the most shambolic attempted deportation ever in world affairs. Do you know that this deportation took place without an escort? There was no escort…She could have really absconded when they transited to Addis Ababa.



"There is no guarantee that Aisha Huang did the full leg of the trip,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted, adding that, the Chinese government was only informed two days after the deportation had taken place.



“Is it a permanent deportation? Was it just for six months? Nobody knows not even the Chinese authorities,” he stated.

With this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reiterated his call for an independent investigation into Aisha Huang’s return to the country.



To him, the investigation will reveal those who are the accomplices of the galamsey kingpin so that, they can equally be dealt with by the law.



About Aisha Huang's deportation



It emerged in a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb that, the Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah Takyi, signed Aisha Huang's notice of revocation of permit and repatriation on December 19, 2018.



The notice addressed to En Huang or Aisha Huang, read there was "a boarding pass in the name of En Huang on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 920 from Accra to Addis Ababa dated December 19, 2018."

"Aisha Huang was placed at seat no. 32F and used gate C7 to board. She had flown economy class-L and had allegedly boarded at 11:35," the report added.



Meanwhile, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has indicated that the AG's office will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.



