Ablakwa demands probe into Adwoa Safo's chartered flight for E-Levy vote

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo has been out of Parliament

Many have been calling for her seat to be declared vacant



Ablakwa has petitioned OSP to investigate amount used to charter a private jet



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, has charged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to investigate the estimated amount of over GH₵900,000 used to charter a private jet for Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to return to the country last year to vote on the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) Bill.



According to him, he is surprised the Akufo-Addo-led government cannot pay NABCo workers and also address some labour agitations including that of UTAG but can spend close to a million cedis to ensure the approval of the controversial E-Levy.



The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee insists that the Special Prosecutor must investigate the circumstances around the chartered flight.



He said, he has been reading about the various petitions sent to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and nobody is talking about the amount involved in the rental of the business jet, hence, the decision to demand a probe into the matter.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained, “my investigation revealed that a jet registered HB-JOE that’s the registration detail, I found out that it cost $4,800 per hour to charter the HB-JOE. When you do a very conservative estimate, you look at how the HB-JOE was moved from Belgium to go pick her up, and bring her down to Accra, when I track that it was 11 hours journey and the aircraft wasn’t flown back."



He said that summing the figures above, “with the conservative estimate that factor in the parking fees, the reposition fees, the one-way fees, the crew fees and then the wait time fees, it means that the country lost $140,000 which is equivalent to GH₵948,500."



Ablakwa rejected claims by some persons within the government and around the MP indicating that the monies used for the private jet were sponsored by friends of the MP.



He challenged such individuals to make the identity of the financiers known to the public to settle all doubts.



“We must have high standards in this country, you haven’t committed any criminal conduct, you say that you care about Adwoa Safo so much and you so much love the e-levy that you are willing to do everything to let your MP come and vote, so we want to know you. Who are you?” Ablakwa stressed.