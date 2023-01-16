Ablakwa deserves the Order of the Star of Ghana for National Cathedral exposés - Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has commended his colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for exposing the scandals involved in the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 16, 2023, Dafeamekpor said that Ablakwa must be given the nation’s highest civilian award for his service to the country.



“For his latest scintillating addendum to the many National Cathedral scandals he has given us, my senior, the Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa deserves an Order of the Volta/Order of the Star of Ghana, Civil Division,” parts of his tweet read.



The South Dayi MP made these remarks while reacting to Ablakwa’s latest exposé on the Cathedral project.



The North Tongu MP made some explosive allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Ablakwa’s investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.

Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa went on an expedition to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



