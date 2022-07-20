Ablakwa eulogises Mandela; calls on leaders intoxicated with power to learn from him

South Africa's founding father, Nelson Mandela

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a statement to mark Nelson Mandela International Day has called on African leaders who amend constitutions to extend their stay in power and are intoxicated by the power to learn from the late South African president and have a change of heart.

“Here is an extremely popular leader who could have become a life president of South Africa but instead chose to voluntarily step down after just one term to pave way for others,” he said.



“In doing so, he became more loved and even more influential out of office, particularly, with his charity causes and his work in creating awareness about the dreaded HIV/AIDS disease,” Mr. Ablakwa added.



Below is Mr. Ablakwa’s full statement:



COMMEMORATIVE STATEMENT TO MARK NELSON MANDELA INTERNATIONAL DAY BY HON. SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA, MP FOR NORTH TONGU AND RANKING MEMBER ON THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE OF PARLIAMENT



Right Honourable Speaker, I am grateful to you for the opportunity to make this commemorative statement on “Nelson Mandela International Day.”

Mr. Speaker, in November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly by Resolution A/RES/64/13 declared 18th July each year – that is Nelson Mandela’s birthday as a UN commemorative day to be known as the “Nelson Mandela International Day.”



Mr. Speaker, that unanimous UN resolution is an enduring testament to the profound inspiration Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela represents to the people of the world.



Nelson Mandela has become the symbol of justice, the conscience of a fair and equitable world, the icon for the oppressed, the oracle for the marginalized, and the example of selfless leadership.



When Nelson Mandela was born in 1918 into the Thembu royal family, he grew up with the firm belief that no human being deserved to live under a brutal apartheid regime.



His study of the law at the University of Fort Hare and the University of Witwatersrand offered him the legal compass to navigate that era of gross human rights violations and to emerge as the defender of voiceless victims.

Mr. Speaker, Nelson Mandela was not an accidental hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, his entire life was dedicated to liberating his people. He joined the African National Congress (ANC) in 1943 and co-founded its Youth League by 1944.



He was later appointed President of the ANC’s Transvaal branch and became a prominent leader of the 1952 Defiance Campaign which was the first massive multi-racial political mobilization against unjust laws imposed by the apartheid National Party after its discredited 1948 electoral victory. His work at the 1955 Congress of the People where the famous Freedom Charter was drafted and ratified is well documented.



As a young Marxist and member of the South African Communist Party, he actively participated in mass actions and protests aimed at crippling the apartheid regime.



Mr. Speaker, at the iconic Rivonia Trial between October 9, 1963, and June 12 1964 following the 1962 arrest of Nelson Mandela, the world witnessed at first hand what courageous leadership looks like when Nelson Madela authored the following surreal words: “During my lifetime, I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination.



I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal that I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.” [20th April 1964]

Mr. Speaker, as we all know, Mandela was sentenced to life in prison, however, the 27 years he spent in jail as a prisoner of conscience only helped in transforming him into a global hero. In other words, the brutal apartheid regime could not imprison the ideals and principles he stood for.



Mr. Speaker, we remember the solidarity campaigns across the world, and we can never forget the sacrifices of our own Ghanaian soldiers who fought in that landmark battle of Cuito Cuanavale between August 14, 1987, and March 23, 1988, on the side of the People’s Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola, UNITA, the Cubans, the USSR, the Vietnamese, SWAPO and the ANC where the forces of apartheid and imperialism were defeated.



Historians agree that the defeat of the cowardly apartheid forces on those hallowed battlegrounds which was the biggest conventional battle after World War 2, served as the final nail in the coffin of those oppressive apartheid forces.



Mr. Speaker, we celebrate Nelson Mandela on this day because he was an effective and inspirational leader who courageously confronted the most pressing challenge of his generation – apartheid.



Our generation has its own unique challenges, and the story of Nelson Mandela must motivate and reinvigorate the current crop of African leaders to rise up to our contemporary challenges. The challenges of conflict, youth unemployment, climate change, racism, corruption, despotism, violent extremism, the absence of real political continental unity, and the lack of economic empowerment for the African people.

Nelson Mandela international day should lead to urgent introspection on how we can deploy effective tools to challenge the current unfair global world order and erect a new fair and just system in which trust in selfless political leadership shall be restored.



Mr. Speaker, in this era of many leaders in the sub-region amending constitutions to extend their stay in power – Nelson Mandela’s awesome example offers an opportunity for those intoxicated with power to have a change of heart. Here is an extremely popular leader who could have become a life president of South Africa but instead chose to voluntarily step down after just one term to pave way for others. In doing so, he became more loved and even more influential out of office, particularly, with his charity causes and his work in creating awareness about the dreaded HIV/AIDS disease.



Mr. Speaker, we shall always be inspired by the almost saintly story of Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela; and we shall always salute all those who worked with him to defeat apartheid; especially Winnie Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, Steve Biko, Solomon Mahlangu, Moses Mabhida, Hector Pieterson and the victorious warriors of Cuito Cuanavale.



I am thankful to you, Mr. Speaker.