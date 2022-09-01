Ablakwa finds employment for all NABCo trainees in his constituency

Ablakwa with officials of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Limited

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated he has facilitated the employment of all the trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps programme (NABCo) in his constituency.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, September 9, 2022, the MP disclosed that all the 97 beneficiaries of the programme have been successfully employed at a Chinese firm in his constituency.



The MP disclosed that the Chinese firm is Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Limited, which manufactures bioethanol from cassava for sale to the Ghanaian market and the West African Sub Region, among other things.



“As the government ends NABCo today, September 1, 2022, I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd. (SBML) located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all our 97 NABCo beneficiaries,” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his presentation of the 2022 Mid-Year budget statement, said the NABCo programme will end on September 1, 2022.



However, this is not the first time the government has indicated that the programme has ended.



The government has said that all trainees who do not get permanent employment after the programme ends will be transitioned into its entrepreneurship programme, YouStart.

Meanwhile, NABCo trainees have threatened to picket at the presidency if the government fails to address their concerns during a demonstration in Accra.



The demonstration by the trainees was to demand their 10-month stipend arrears and the permanent employment government promised them during the 2020 election campaign.



Some of them also describe the YouStart entrepreneurship programme, which the government said it will transition them to, as a scam.



“Now, the analysis here is that just GH¢700 you have not been able to settle it out. You have accumulated it (the allowance) for 10 months. If you cannot pay the GH¢700, how can we believe that you can pay the GH¢50,000 and the GH¢100,000 you are promising us for the YouStart?



“It (the YouStart programme) is a total scam because GH¢700 is just a penny compared to their ex-gratia and allowances. It's a total scam,” one of the trainees said.



View the MPs tweet below:

As Government ends NaBCo today September 1, 2022; I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML) located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all our 97 NaBCo beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/6Ab9p0KAeF — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) September 1, 2022

IB/BOG